Anthony “Tony” Clark passed away peacefully on September 19 at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tony was born on February 5, 1958 to Zo-Alice Kelly in Lansing. Tony graduated from Carson City-Crystal Highschool in 1977. A passionate radio DJ, he graduated from Central Michigan University in 1993 with a degree in Broadcasting and Cinematic Arts. Tony had a broadcasting career that spanned over 30 years, and was known by many as a friend, mentor, and expert in the industry. He loved listening to oldies, going on road trips, and visiting Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with his family. He is survived by his four children, Megan Clark, Jon-Michael Clark, Chris Clark, and Alex Lehto-Clark. He is preceded in death by his mother, Zo-Alice Kelly. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 7 at the St. Henry’s Center in Rosebush, Michigan from 1-6 p.m.



