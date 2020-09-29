1/1
Anthony "Tony" Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony “Tony” Clark passed away peacefully on September 19 at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tony was born on February 5, 1958 to Zo-Alice Kelly in Lansing. Tony graduated from Carson City-Crystal Highschool in 1977. A passionate radio DJ, he graduated from Central Michigan University in 1993 with a degree in Broadcasting and Cinematic Arts. Tony had a broadcasting career that spanned over 30 years, and was known by many as a friend, mentor, and expert in the industry. He loved listening to oldies, going on road trips, and visiting Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with his family. He is survived by his four children, Megan Clark, Jon-Michael Clark, Chris Clark, and Alex Lehto-Clark. He is preceded in death by his mother, Zo-Alice Kelly. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 7 at the St. Henry’s Center in Rosebush, Michigan from 1-6 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved