age 62, of Clare passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. Due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions by executive order, a Private Memorial Service for Tony will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Tony was born on January 18, 1958, in Mt. Pleasant, to the late Zilda Jackson. Tony was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Tony was an avid golfer and loved to play blackjack and bingo at the Soaring Eagle Casino. Tony is survived by his children, Antonio Pringle, Zachary Jackson, Andrea Martin, and Shawna Jackson; grandchildren, Lauren Martin, Preston Martin, Winston Dobson, and Jackson Schichtel; siblings, Luanna Finney, Michael (Tammy) Finney, Kevin Jenkins, Angela Jenkins, Deanna Jenkins, and Dennis Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Zilda Jackson on January 8, 2020; granddaughter, Jasmine Pringle; siblings, Terry Finney, Bill Newell, and Lorena Finney. You may view Tony’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.