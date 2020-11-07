Archie “Joe” J. Miller, Jr., age 83 of Big Lake, AK, formerly of Farwell, MI passed away November 1, 2020. Joe was born the son of Archie J. and Fern M. (Palmer) Miller on February 6, 1937 in Farwell. Joe attended high school in Farwell where he was a football quarterback and became an excellent skier. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University where he was a member of the gymnastics team. He was also a proud member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity which he remained active in for the rest of his life as evidenced by his many trips from Alaska to Charlevoix, MI to attend their reunions. In 1964, Joe moved to Alaska with his wife Teresa (Montefusco, an Olympic gymnast) and family where he became an accomplished carpenter. While in Alaska he honed his skills as a hunter and fisherman. He was one of the founders of the Big Lake (Alaska) Lions Club and was very active in the organization supporting fundraising and building projects. He was also an avid snowmobile racer and was a board member of the Anchorage Motor Musher and a racer from 1964 to 1992. He was a Race Director, Technical Director or official of many races over the years. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Fern M. (Palmer) Sutton and Archie J. Miller, Sr., his Son Tyee Miller and his mentors, George Palmer and Kerwin and Maxine Paesens. He is survived by two sons, Todd and Tori who both reside in California, two sisters, Judy (Miller) Bernardi and Margaret (Sutton) Santure, 3 granddaughters, Elizabeth, Megan and Kate, 4 nephews Shawn Bernardi, Chris O’Brien, Tyeler and Kyle Santure and one niece Jessica Bernardi, two great nephews Kenneth Santure and Codye O’Brien Hockey and a great niece Sophia Santure. Great appreciation is extended to the TLC Hospice staff of Wasilla, his friends and neighbors Alberta and Morris Melani, and long time friends Tauna Norman and Roberta Rutter. A Funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Surrey Twp. Cemetery, Farwell, Michigan. The family is planning a more public Celebration of Archie’s life to be held after Covid – 19 concerns are lifted. An online condolence register is available on Archie’s Tribute Page at www.stephenson-wyman.com