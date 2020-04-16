|
Archie Ross Austin, age 51 of Shepherd, Michigan, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home. Ross was born August 15, 1968 the son of Archie and Barbara (Hord) Austin. He was a Renaissance man, a jack-of-all trades, who dedicated his life to the betterment of his fellow man. Just like his favorite superhero, The Incredible Hulk, our dad was a man of both impressive strength and intellect. Through his love of sports and unwavering resolve, he earned a full scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Martin where he began a journey which eventually would lead him to become “The Math Man”. As a teacher, he was committed to his students, spending countless hours on lesson plans and lecture videos. As a coach, he was no less committed than in the classroom, and he could pick up the nuance of any sport with ease. As a father, he was both our coach and teacher, but most importantly, he was the man who raised us, loved us unconditionally, supported us through successes and failures, and became a role model for the type of person we wanted to be. As a fiance, Archie was a man who never stopped growing and becoming a better person. He was giving and trying to be the best partner. He was his truest self at home with me. Archie was transparent, honest and charismatic. He was my funniest and best friend. Whether it was his family, his friends, his players, or his students, all of us are better for having spent what precious time we had with him. Ross Austin is survived by Fianceé Hilary, son Justin, daughters Rayna and Tatiana, grandkids Joey and Rosie, mother Barbara Gray, brothers Ralph and John, sister Debra, and so much more loving family. Ross is preceded by his father Archie Ralph Austin. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. There has been a rock donated by Kenny Trucking along with a plaque donated by the SEA to go by the Track Throwers at the Sports complex. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Ross Austin to Shepherd Public Schools for either the Athletic department or the Robotics team. People can specify on the memo line and memorials can be sent to either Shepherd Public Schools or Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 17, 2020