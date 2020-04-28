Morning Sun Obituaries
Arden Phillip Caszatt

Arden Phillip Caszatt Obituary
Arden Phillip Caszatt; age 89, of Shepherd passed Monday, April 27, 2020 at Arbor Grove Assisted Living with family by his side. Phil was born April 25, 1931 the son of Oliver and Ethel (Riggle) Caszatt. He served honorably in the Marine Corp in the Korean War. Phil married Dorothanne Bartling July 20, 1954. He worked for Midland Dow Chemical for 31 years while also running the family farm. Phil loved farming and very much loved his family. Phil is survived by his wife Dorothanne; 5 children Ty (Debra) Caszatt of Riverdale, Chuck (Cindy) Caszatt of Mt. Pleasant, Arden (Christine) Caszatt of Shepherd, Lisa (Craig) Reynolds of Shepherd, and DeAnn (Mark) Little of Shepherd; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings Evelyn Coughlin of Mt. Pleasant and Harlan (Glenda) Caszatt of Owosso; brother-in-law Hal (Billie) Bartling of Farmington; sister-in-law Nancy Cook of Harbor Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Phil is preceded by both his parents; father and mother-in-law Harold and Dorothy Bartling; granddaughter Terra; brothers Gaylord, Vernon, Paul, Jack, Stan, and Levant Caszatt; sisters Verdyth Hamlin and Elaine Bush; and brother-in-law James Bartling. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at 1 p.m. at Salt River Cemetery with Pastor Benton Heisler and Pastor Janet Larner officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials on behalf of Phil can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
