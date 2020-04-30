Arden Pridgeon was born April 5, 1924 on a farm in Sherman Township, the son of Samuel Melvin Pridgeon and Myrtie Thompson Pridgeon. He grew up with his older half-sister Peggy Pridgeon McClain and his older half-brother, Stanley Pridgeon, along with his siblings, Artheda (DeWitt), Marvin and Monty Pridgeon and niece Lois McClain (Hines) and nephew George ‘Junior’ McClain. Arden had a wonderful memories of his childhood on the farm about 4 miles west of Weidman - “Our house had previously been my mother’s parents home. The barn had burned in 1921. We did not have electricity or inside plumbing or a bank account. Our toys consisted of a wagon and bicycle that we shared. We made sling shots from tree branches, inner tube rubber and leather from shoe tongues. Tops were made from wooden thread spools and buzzer buttons from buttons and cotton cord. Our ball games were held on sand lots using tree branches for bats and a sponge or rag ball. A rim attached to the chicken coop and a hollow rubber ball served as our basketball court.” Arden graduated from Sherman Twp. School in 1943, was inducted in the Army, fought in the Battles for Leyte and Okinawa and settled in St. Joseph, MI. Arden passed away at his home in St. Joseph, MI. on March 16, 2020 due to complications from an ear infection. He is predeceased by his wife, Vada Appelgreen Pridgeon, his siblings and half-siblings and is survived by his sister-in-law, Rita Appelgreen Modderman, his children, Joe Pridgeon (Noralyn) Linda Barker, Jane Lindsey (Scott), Bill Pridgeon (Mary Jane), Ron Pridgeon (Sue), and Ruth Pridgeon Stanton (John), 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. https://memorials.starksfamilyfh.com/arden-pridgeon/4137547/index.php. Special memories can be posted to Arden Pridgeon’s memorial Facebook Page.
Published in Morning Sun from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.