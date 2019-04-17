|
|
age 97, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2019, at Village of Rosebush Manor. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions in memory of Ardis may be made to Heartland Hospice or Rosebush Manor. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Ardis was born December 21, 1921, in Weidman, the daughter of Charlie and Hattie (Dutcher) Losey. She married Theron Merrihew on November 14, 1942 at First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Ardis and Theron celebrated 70 years married, prior to his death on November 15, 2012. Ardis retired from Central Michigan University as secretary for the Athletic Department. She and Theron enjoyed traveling to tractor shows throughout the country. They also enjoyed their trips to Hawaii and Alaska. Ardis loved being with her family. Ardis is survived by her son Don (Charlene) Merrihew of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Marlene (Chuck) Tiedeman of Clarkston; grandchildren Christine (Jeff) Sprague of Nunica, Michigan, Cheryl (John) Trease of Elkhart, Indiana, Greg (Kelly) Merrihew of Mt. Pleasant, and Brenda (Andy) Shafley of Alma; 10 great-grandchildren Carson, Jessica, Ryan, Jake, Kelsey, Keegan, Mitchell, Tyler, Kaitlin, and Andrew. Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Harold and Gerald Losey; and great grandson Bryce Sprague. You may view Ardis’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 18, 2019