Joint graveside services for Arlene Hewlett (4-16-1918 to 5-27-2020) and her son-in-law Steve Holder will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Memorial Gardens in Mt Pleasant. Both were kind, family-oriented people who enjoyed trying new things, loved old and new traditions and never wanted to be the center of attention. A joint service seems fitting. Although we will be wearing masks and social distancing outdoors, it will be an honor to celebrate them. Arleen is survived by Tammy Hewlett Holder of Mt Pleasant and Traverse City and Kirk (Janet) Hewlett of Traverse City and Orchard Lake. Also surviving are Tanya (Michael) Stokes of Holt and their children, Rebecca and Jacob; Heather (Kevin) Lezan of Dimondale and their children Nathan, Brendan and Matthew; Laura Hewlett of Ann Arbor; and Nicole (Christopher) Hough and their children Samuel, Louis and Nora of Zionsville, IN. Contributions in Arleen’s name may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite, 1155, Traverse City, MI 49684. Arrangements by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City, and Clark Funeral Chapel, Mt. Pleasant.



