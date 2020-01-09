|
|
Arleen M. Miller, age 62 of Engadine, MI formerly of Alma passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey with family by her side. She was born August 27, 1957 in Alma the daughter of Alvin and Audrey (DeGroft) Miller. She was a 1975 graduate of Alma High School. Arleen was a devoted mother and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed writing letters to friends and family, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, collecting new recipes and cooking. Arleen is survived by her children, Patrick (Brandy LaLone) of Mt. Pleasant, Dawn (Jeremy Reeb) Havens of Engadine; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Camron, Kyle, Carlee and Kayden; her siblings, Allen (Neva) Miller, Ann Jarrett, , Angie Miller, Clyde (Sheri) Miller and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, companion of many years, Roy Sanborn; and siblings, Alvina Persons, Adella Miller, Andy Miller, Ardith Miller, Andrea “Noni” Miller and a nephew, Kirk Miller. A Celebration of Arleen’s life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 pm at the Gratiot County Senior Center, 1329 Michigan Ave. St. Louis, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Arleen’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 10, 2020