Arleen Mae Hewlett, 102, of Traverse City and formerly of Mt. Pleasant and Holland, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at French Manor Extended Care in Traverse City. Arleen was born on Tuesday, April 16, 1918 to the late Iral and Lena (Schram) Philips in Remus, MI. She graduated from high school there and then continued her education at Central Normal School (now Central Michigan University) where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She married Rex Hewlett on Saturday, June 10, 1944 in Remus. Arleen taught elementary school in Mt. Pleasant and Grand Rapids, retiring after a 25-year career but continuing to tutor children for many years while wintering in Texas. She was a life long church member, actively involved in the First Presbyterian Church in Mt Pleasant, Central United Methodist Church in Traverse City and Third Reformed Church in Holland. An avid knitter, Arleen knitted hundreds of hats and mittens for children in poverty. She also loved to travel, sew, garden, play bridge, read, and try new recipes. Arleen is survived by her children, Tammy Holder of Mt Pleasant and Traverse City and Kirk (Janet) Hewlett of Traverse City and Orchard Lake. She is also survived by four granddaughters Tanya (Michael) Stokes of Holt and their children, Rebecca and Jacob; Heather (Kevin) Lezan of Dimondale and their children Nathan, Brendan and Matthew; Laura Hewlett of Ann Arbor; and Nicole (Christopher) Hough and their children Samuel and Louis of Zionsville, IN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex, her sister, Ilda Philips and her son-in-law, Stephen Holder. A graveside service is being planned for Saturday, October 3rd at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, details to be announced later. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 1155, Traverse City, MI 49684. Please share your favorite memories of Arleen by visiting her online tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The family is being cared for by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Traverse City.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.