Arlene Wieferich, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. She was born July 9, 1923, in Coe Township, Isabella County, Michigan, the oldest of seven children, of George and Cora (Myers) Nartker. She married Clarence Wieferich on April 28, 1943, in Alma, Michigan. Arlene was a hard-working dairy farmer most of her life. She was exceptionally creative and enjoyed gardening, tending to her lawn, and traveling, especially to Florida and Mackinaw Island. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish. Arlene is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Rick) Cramer of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Matt (Barbara) Wieferich of Mt. Pleasant, Mark (Vanessa) Wieferich of Weidman, Kristen Wieferich of Portage, and Mitchell Wieferich of Mt. Pleasant; five great grandchildren, Larissa, Alexia, Michael, Dillon, and Benjamin; one great-great grandson, Weston; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence in 1995; son, Tom in 2010; grandson, John Wieferich in 2014; infant granddaughter, Michelle Wieferich; and siblings, Dorothy Curtis, Robert Nartker, William Nartker, Don Nartker, Rose Marie Kornexl, and John Nartker. A funeral Mass for Arlene will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center, 2300 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Medical Care Facility or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 5, 2019