|
|
Arlene Mary Sweeney, age 84 of Mecosta, Michigan, passed away on October 12, 2019 at Big Rapids Hospital surrounded by her whole family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Michael Church in Remus, Michigan at 11 a.m., with Father Tom Bouffard as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13 at St. Michael Church from 4-8 p.m., with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. There will be an hour of visitation Monday at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Arlene was born on October 18, 1934, in Spencer, Michigan, the daughter of the late Charles and Violet (Marolf) Billings. On October 3, 1953 at St. Michael Church in Remus she married Kenneth Sweeney and they raised 5 children together. Later in life, she successfully ran and operated Arlene’s Casual Wear in Canadian Lakes. Arlene is survived by four children, Kip (Sharon) Sweeney of Springfield, Ohio, Tim (Jo) Sweeney of Remus, Michigan, Mike (Cherie) Sweeney of Remus, Michigan, and Marie Thorne of North Ridgeville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Sweeney and two brothers-in-law, Bill Doerr and Jerry Bown as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Sweeney, her son Brian Sweeney, her granddaughter Amanda Thorne, and her sister Charlene Doerr. Memorials can be made to either God’s Helping Hands or St. Michael’s School.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 14, 2019