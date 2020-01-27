|
Arnold John Liimakka, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Arne was born on July 29th to Arnold Mathias and Saima (Niemi) in Ironwood, Michigan. Arne received his BA degree in Biology from Northern Michigan University and his Masters from the University of Oklahoma. He worked as a high school Biology teacher at Alma High School, where he made lifelong relationships with many teachers and students. After retirement from teaching, Arne began his second career as a farmer at Bosley Farms where he enjoyed doing anything and everything that involved farming. An avid outdoorsman, Arne enjoyed fishing and hunting and time in the woods. His Finnish ancestry was very important to him and he displayed his SISU to the very end. He was a true Packers fan throughout his life. Arne is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shar. He had two daughters Jennifer Melero (Jose) of Fenton and Gretchen Ramon (Tony) of Alma. Some of his favorite times were spending time with his three grandchildren that were the joy of his life, Nick, Gabrielle, and Macy. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra and “Brother” Dick Trimble. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 am officiated by Pastor Erin Taylor at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. In honor of his life, Arne would love for you to take a walk in the woods or remember him the next time you cast a line in the water. “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.”-Vince Lombardi To view Arne’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020