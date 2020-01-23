|
|
age 93, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Woodland Hospice House. A Memorial Service for Art will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Julie Greyerbiehl officiating. A Luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Interment will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the First United Methodist Church. Art was born on October 17, 1926, in Grand Junction, CO, the son of Millard and Hattie (Colony) Homan. Art grew up in Chicago, IL, and Iowa City, IA. He graduated from Iowa City High School and then from Finley Hospital School of Radiology Technology. He later moved to Michigan and considered Michigan his home state. Art was a Navy veteran serving in World War II on the island of Sipan in the Pacific Ocean. He had been a member of the Jaycee's, Rotary, and the Lion's Club. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, of which he served as chairperson of several different committees. Art was the administrative assistant in the department of radiology at Central Michigan Community Hospital for 30 years. He retired in 1984. During retirement, Art enjoyed sailing, golfing, and traveling. He continued to be an active member of the community, volunteering at Meals on Wheels, the hospital, his church, and wherever he saw a need. Art married Marian Johnson of Freeport, IL, in 1948, who passed away in 1976. They are survived by six children, Steven (Mary) Homan of Vero Beach, FL, Deborah Fox of Charlevoix, Michael (Sandra) Homan of Davison, Kathleen (Lee) Petoskey of Gaylord, Cheryl (Dave) Jose of Gaylord, and Laura (Brian) Doughty of Elk Rapids. Art is preceded in death by his second wife, Natalie Gray and is survived by his step-children, Mike (Rosie) Gray of Mt. Pleasant, Terree (Denny) Kuiper of Raleigh, NC, Joyce (Bill) Joslin of Mt. Pleasant, Gloria (Don) Sowle of Burt Lake, Barb Schaedler of Tecumseh, MI, and Vonnie (Terry Joe) Lynch of Mt. Pleasant. He married Jeanette Johnston in 2000, who preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by his step-children, Ron (Judy) Johnston of Hampton, GA, Mark (Jane) Johnston of Tipton, MI, Nancy (Leland) Brecht of Rosebush, and Grant Johnston of Indianapolis, IN. Art is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and dear friend, Marilyn Erickson. Art is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy, and mother, Hattie Homan. You may view Art’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 26, 2020