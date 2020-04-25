|
Avis Betty Lilian Pyscher, age 91, left this earth to dance with Jesus on April 23rd, 2020 at her home at Arbor Grove Assisted Living Center in Alma. Avis was born March 26th, 1929 to William and Ada (Carlson) Rabideau in Cheboygan, MI. One of nine children, Avis was the last surviving sibling. On June 24th, 1950 Avis married the one and only love of her life, Harold Pyscher. They started their family off in Cheboygan but then moved to Clio, MI and finally Alma, MI where they resided for over 50 years. Avis and Harold had nine children—all of whom have names that start with the letter “D”. Somehow, Avis found the time to raise her kids and work for 27 years at the Alma College in the food service department. She loved that job very much and especially loved getting to know all the students and staff. Avis was a social butterfly that genuinely cared about each person that she met. She loved to hear about other people’s lives and she loved to see people succeed. After Alma College, she spent 5 years as a foster grandparent at Pine Avenue Elementary School. After Avis’s retirement, she spent most of her time traveling to Arizona to visit family, taking trips with neighbors, spending time at home with her grandchildren, and of course—bingo at the VFW in St. Louis. Avis was a mother to more than just her biological children. She would often open her home and her heart to anyone that was in need. On many occasions, she had people live with her until they were able to get back on their feet. Sometimes that was just an overnight stay and sometimes it was longer—but regardless of the length, they could always rely on Avis showering them with unconditional love and filling their stomachs with warm food. Anyone who had the privilege of getting to know Avis knows that she put zero importance on money, material possessions, or wealth. All she cared about was the well-being of her family, her friends, and her neighbors. She would do whatever it took to make people happy. Avis is survived by eight of her nine children: David (Kathy) Pyscher of Phoenix, AZ; Dorien Pyscher of Lakeview; Duane (Linda) Pyscher of Alma; Debbie Sarnak of Mesa, AZ; Dean (Sahlee) Pyscher of Howell; Deeann Beck of Alma; Dustin (Cindy) Pyscher of Ortonville; and Donald (Paula) Pyscher of Lima, OH. In addition, Avis is survived by her grandchildren: Nikki (Manuel), Chad (Jenni), Benjamin, Melissa (Dave), Wendy (Lindsey), Cory (Norma), Charles, Lanea (David), Lili (Paul), Christian, Emily, Dan (Heather), Josh, Johnathan, Allie, Keegan, Larissa, Harmony, Kelli (Nic), Nicole (Jimmy), and Dustine (Dae). She also has many great-grandchildren. Avis is also survived by her unofficially-adopted kids—Dave Knarr and Melody Elsley along with her life-long friend, Dorothy Wiser. Also holding a special place in Avis’s heart was Joe Beck, Gerard Sarnak, and Larry Nolf. Avis was preceded in death by her husband Harold, son Daniel Pyscher, and all her siblings as well as her parents and her son-in-law Steve Elsley. The family would like to extend a very heart-felt thank you to all the staff at Arbor Grove Assisted Living that cared for Avis over the last 10 years. All of you did a wonderful job and Avis loved you very much. She would often talk about how wonderful you all were, how well your families were doing, and how she enjoyed visiting with you. From the whole Pyscher family—thank you and well done. Due to the current health situation, we will not be having a public funeral service for Avis. Instead, we will be hosting a celebration of her life at a later date this year. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a church of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Avis’ obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 26, 2020