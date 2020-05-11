Age 91, of Alma, entered into eternal glory with her Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. She was born November 6, 1928 in Stanwood, Michigan the daughter of Harvey and Dorothea (Busch) Martz. She was a 1947 graduate of Big Rapids High School and married Revillo Batchelder on June 3, 1950 in Big Rapids. She was a faithful and devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was active with their sewing group. She worked for several years doing accounting work for Herald Cook and Bob Meinheardt. Family and helping others was everything to Avis. She is survived by children, Vicky Skofic, Barrie (Cindy) Batchelder, Rex (Michele) Batchelder and Patricia (Gerald) Hall; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Avis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother, Alvin and a sister, Lois. A private family service was held with interment in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Avis’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020.