Avis Jean Beracy, age 63, of Fenwick, MI, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Alma, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Ithaca Baptist Church on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Kelly Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. At this time we are requiring anyone who enters the funeral home to wear a mask. If you do not have one, the funeral home will provide one for you. Avis was born in Alma, MI on January 18, 1957, the daughter of Warren G. Roberts and Bernita (Teed) Munson. She graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1975. Avis had worked at Alma Products, Wolverine Worldwide and was a bus driver for Dial a Ride for many years. She was an over the road truck driver employed with Apollo Express Trucking until she became sick. She traveled nationwide while truck driving and looked forward to all of the places her job took her. Avis enjoyed antiques, dining out, getting her nails done and trips to the casino. She loved animals, especially her dog Buddy. Most of all Avis loved her family and the joy they brought to her. Avis happily lived with her sister Chris (Tina) for the past several years. She loved the Lord and was looking forward to her reunion with her mother and her Lord. She is survived by her sons: Eric and Erica Viles of Alma; Erin and Monica Viles of Cadillac; Ellery and Brianna Tkaczyk of Madison, WI; grandchildren: Sierra, Alexandrea, Averie R., James Gerding, Donavin Matthew Gerding, Erin Renee Viles, Khloe Jean Viles, Braizen, Elliana, Tayten, Payton, Syair, Savaya; and great grandson Braxton. She is also survived by her sisters: Chris Fike of Fenwick; Corliss and Duane Temple of Middleton; Jackie and Tim MacDonald of Ithaca; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Avis was preceded in death by her parents, step father Gene Munson, brother in law Ken Fike, aunt Evelyn and uncle Chum Passmore, aunt Midge Sherman, good friend Debbie Mcninch and many other special friends. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be made at



