Barbara Ingram, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away August 15, 2019, after a long illness, at home with family by her side. She was born July 28, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, daughter of the late Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Louise (Hodgins) and Harry Post. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1957 and completed her Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Specialist’s Degrees from Central Michigan University. Her marriage to Richard J. Grace was blessed with six children. She married R. Douaine Ingram on March 9, 1987. Barbara was a special education teacher for over 28 years, including 17 years at Isabella Day Center, 2 years at Pullen Elementary, and 9 years at Ganiard Elementary. She retired in 1995. Some of her favorite pastimes were gardening, reading, and taking care of her beloved dogs, especially Bella. She belonged to a Commission on Aging Book Club called “Between the Covers.” Barbara considered her family to be her real treasure: her children, jewels; her grandchildren, gems; and her great-grandchildren, golden nuggets. Barbara leaves behind five children: Michael (Cecelia) Grace of Pasadena, CA; Michel Grace of Mt. Pleasant; Scott Grace of Keystone Heights, FL; Renée (Todd) Fabiano of Mt. Pleasant; and Annette (William) Welsh of Mt. Pleasant; 14 grandchildren: Peter, John, Matthew, Claire, Mackenzie, Miles, Hailey, Breanne, Maegan, Andrea, Tristan, Latasha, Cassondra, and Chezney; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Douaine; newborn daughter, Janelle Elise Grace; grandsons Noah and Benjamin and granddaughter Marisa. Barbara was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 18, 2019