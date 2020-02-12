|
|
Barbara Jean (Hill) Carey, 82, of Mount Pleasant passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Barb was born September 21, 1937 in Riverdale, MI to Donald and Trula Mae (Hanes) Hill. Barb graduated from Shepherd High School in 1955. She married Donald Carey in Shepherd, MI on November 24, 1955. She worked at Tuma’s Country Market, G Bar A Ranch and JC Penney’s in the jewelry department for many years. Barb loved working in her flower gardens, sewing, baking and was well known for all the wedding cakes she made for family and friends over the years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandkids and recently became a great-great-grandmother. Barb is survived by her husband Donald Carey. Children Kirby (Linda) Carey, Michelle Carey, Dennis (Betty) Carey, Steven (Mary) Carey, Patrick (Marilyn) Carey, Susan (Terry) Bullard, Jane (Scott) Staehnke and Thomas Carey. She had eight grandchildren Michael (Amber) Carey, Bryan (Alexa) Carey, Brandon (Dominique) Carey, Joseph (Sarah) Tilmann, Shelby (Brad) Holmes, James Carey, Andrew Carey and Veronica Carey. Two great-grandchildren Kalsey, Ethan and Levi. One great-great-granddaughter Callie. She is survived by brothers Darold (Marge) Hill, Wayne (Arlene) Hill, Rex (Phillipa) Hill and Doug (Linda) Hill. In-laws Mary Lou Duffy, Karen (Jim) Kanine, Maggie (Terry) Foote and Jackie (Bob) Cline, Don Paisley, and Dale Wells. Barbara was preceded in death by a son, Francis Scott, her parents, Donald and Trula Hill, in-laws Ivo and Veronica Carey, brothers Cliff Hill, Clayton Hill, David Hill, Dan Hill, sisters Dorothy Wells, Betty Nelson and Sherry Hagerman, sister-in-law Alice Paisley. Arrangements are being handled by Berry Funeral Home, Shepherd, MI. Services for Barb will be Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. at St Vincent de Paul Church in Shepherd, MI. There will be visitation on Friday, February 14 from 2-7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McLaren Hospice or the Community Cancer Services of Isabella County.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 13, 2020