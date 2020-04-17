|
Barbara Jean Chubb, age 84 of Blanchard, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Barbara was born August 19, 1935, the daughter of Franklin and Marie (Spayd) Olger. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don Chubb, Jean Walter, Susan (Terry) Smith, and June (Gary) Fitzhenry; son-in-law, Terry Olney; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Sadly, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon Chubb; son, Richard Chubb; brother, Jack Olger and son-in-law, Randy Walter. A private service will take place with burial to follow in Pine River Cemetery. Barbara’s family would like to thank the Isabella County Medical Care Facility staff for the loving and tender care they provided for their mother. Friends may share a memory with the family online at:
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 19, 2020