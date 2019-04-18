|
|
Barbara Jean Sexton, age 87, of Clare, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home in Clare. She was born the daughter of Forrest and Elsie (Prout) Brewer on the family farm in Vernon Twp. near Clare. She had married George Sexton on Aug. 26, 1950 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2009. Barbara had lived all the Clare area for all of her life. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, and had volunteered with the Red Cross, serving for many years with Blood Drives, and with the Toys for Tots organization. Mrs. Sexton is survived by her children, Beverly (Jack) Macey of New Ulm, Tx., Joe (Sherry) Sexton of Goodells, Mi., Jean Duncan of Clare, Fred (Jeanne) Sexton of Citrus Springs, Fla., and Linda Hagon of Coleman, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son James, and Brother and sisters, William, Marilyn, Wilma, and Carol. Her family will meet with friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice or the American Red Cross. Her final place of rest will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. On line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2019