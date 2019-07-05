|
age 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw. Funeral Services for Barbara will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9, from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 10, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella County Commission on Aging or Humane Animal Treatment Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Barb was born October 28, 1947, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Sugar) Sponseller, Jr. She graduated from Beal City High School with the Class of 1965. Barb was a volunteer senior companion with Isabella County Commission on Aging since 2009. She had a genuine kindness and compassion for her clients. Barb also was a great mentor to her other senior companions. She loved crafting and selling her crafts at craft shows. Barb also enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, and used to coach summer league softball in Beal City. She taught ceramics for 4-H and also sat as a judge. Barb loved time with her family and time spent with Jennifer scrapbooking. Barb is survived by her companion of 30 years Rick Fillingham of Mt. Pleasant; children Kim (Jace) Sweet of Beal City, Jason (Sara) Weber of Beal City, and Jennifer (Tim) Swanson of Mt. Pleasant; 5 grandchildren Amber, Zac, Alexander, Rachal, and Timothy; brothers Fred (Pam) Sponseller of Beal City, Dennis (Nancy) Tilmann of Lake Isabella, Tim (Kim) Tilmann of Beal City, Jeff (Freida) Tilmann of Mt. Pleasant; sisters Sue (Steve) Kennedy of Mt. Pleasant and Jan (Jim) Schumacher of Beal City. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brother Phil Tilmann; and a special aunt Anne Sugar. You may view Barb's obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on July 6, 2019