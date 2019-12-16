|
|
Barbara “Bobbie” Lessiter; age 87 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. Bobbie was born March 30, 1932 the daughter of Charles and Clara (Glich) Craig. She graduated from Shepherd in 1951. Bobbie was a beautician and a business partner for Bobbie-Jane’s House of Beauty. She was very generous with family and friends and was known as a mother to all. Bobbie was quite social and liked to have fun. Breaking into song was a common thing as she enjoyed singing. She was in the Shepherd Choir, sang in a band, and was a member of the Big Nine. Bobbie is survived by 2 daughters Holly (Robert) Waters of Mt. Pleasant and Julayne Lessiter Visingardi of Mt. Pleasant; granddaughter Jennifer (Chris) Gepford of Mt. Pleasant; and great grandchildren Brennen Bunker and Beau and Brody Gepford of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends. Bobbie is preceded in death by her lifelong partner Don Holland, husband Wayne Lessiter, both parents, and sisters Sue Hurbis and Ginny Fairchild. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 17, 2019