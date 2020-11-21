1/1
Barbara "Toni" Little
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara “Toni” Little; age 81 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Toni was born December 31, 1938 the daughter of Gerald and Gertrude (Fox) Theisen. She married Jack Little February 6, 1960. She worked in childcare for over 40 years and loved spending time with her family. Toni is survived by her husband Jack; 4 children Debra Burton of Mt. Pleasant, Mark (DeAnn) Little of Shepherd, Jacquelyn Burk of Mt. Pleasant, and Matthew (Denise) Little of Mt. Pleasant; 8 grandchildren Nicholas (Megan) Little, Travis (Samantha) Little, Jerod (Rebecca Faas) Morey, Kyle (Randee) Morey, Kelsey Burk, Tyler Burk, Emily Little, and Lauren Little; 8 great grandchildren Grace, Bryce, and Parker Little, Leah, Brooklynn, Ryder, and Levi Morey, Emilee Barrett, and 2 great granddaughters on the way; sister Mary Catherine “Kay” (Stan) Veit; and several nieces and nephews. Toni is preceded by both her parents and siblings and in-laws James (Ruth Louise) Theisen, Robert (Mary Lou) Theisen, Nancy (Leon) Roethlisberger, Bernard Theisen, and Margaret “Myrt” Kirkey. There will be a private family service for Toni on Wednesday, November 25 at noon at Berry Funeral Home with Larry Fussman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Toni to Heartland Hospice or the Isabella County Commission on Aging.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved