Barbara “Toni” Little; age 81 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Toni was born December 31, 1938 the daughter of Gerald and Gertrude (Fox) Theisen. She married Jack Little February 6, 1960. She worked in childcare for over 40 years and loved spending time with her family. Toni is survived by her husband Jack; 4 children Debra Burton of Mt. Pleasant, Mark (DeAnn) Little of Shepherd, Jacquelyn Burk of Mt. Pleasant, and Matthew (Denise) Little of Mt. Pleasant; 8 grandchildren Nicholas (Megan) Little, Travis (Samantha) Little, Jerod (Rebecca Faas) Morey, Kyle (Randee) Morey, Kelsey Burk, Tyler Burk, Emily Little, and Lauren Little; 8 great grandchildren Grace, Bryce, and Parker Little, Leah, Brooklynn, Ryder, and Levi Morey, Emilee Barrett, and 2 great granddaughters on the way; sister Mary Catherine “Kay” (Stan) Veit; and several nieces and nephews. Toni is preceded by both her parents and siblings and in-laws James (Ruth Louise) Theisen, Robert (Mary Lou) Theisen, Nancy (Leon) Roethlisberger, Bernard Theisen, and Margaret “Myrt” Kirkey. There will be a private family service for Toni on Wednesday, November 25 at noon at Berry Funeral Home with Larry Fussman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Toni to Heartland Hospice or the Isabella County Commission on Aging.



