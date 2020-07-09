1/1
Barnard "Barney" Howard Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barnard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barnard “Barney” Howard Jr.; age 76 of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Barney was born June 22, 1944 the son of Barnard and Margaret (Wicker) Howard Sr. He married Judy Ingram on May 22, 1965. Barney worked for Midland Dow Corning for 34 years. He enjoyed golfing and was a bit of an amateur photographer. Barney enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, but really loved watching the grandchildren and kids of extended family and friends play soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, rowing, and track and cross country. Barney is survived by his wife Judy; children Jeffery Howard of Sanford and Carla (Mike) Krieger of Greenville; grandchildren MacKenzi (Tyler) Nowak, and Joesi, Maison, Lyndsi, and Addison Krieger; brother Lyle (Vonalee) Howard of Shepherd; brother and sisters-in-law Ralph (Linda) Ingram, Mary Jane Mullet, Joyce White, Donna Sponseller, and Janet (Richard) Haynes all of Mt. Pleasant; lifelong friends Duane and Kathy Mosher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barney is preceded by both his parents and sister Barbara Howard. Services for Barney will be Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at Midland Christian Church at 1264 E Isabella Rd with Vince Coccaro officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, July 14 at Midland Christian Church from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials can be made on behalf of Barney to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved