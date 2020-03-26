|
57, passed away early in the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She was born in Ann Arbor on June 10, 1962, the daughter of James Carroll and Patsy Ruth Campbell. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Central Michigan University and taught school in Coleman, MI until her multiple medical conditions forced her to retire on disability in 1999. She married Michael Hetzman on August 23, 1987. Belinda, never defining herself by her medical diagnoses, lived life as fully as her health allowed. Of particular note, she, Mike and their two children, aged 3 and 13, sailed their 25-foot sailboat on the “Great American Loop” cruise over 1994/95 and spent nearly 30 years sailing in the Canadian North Channel. She was also very artistic and enjoyed working with a variety of media, especially water color paints. A true gourmet chef, she could fix sumptuous meals over a driftwood bonfire on a deserted Canadian Beach or prepare food and set a table worthy of any cooking show competition. She was also an accomplished Master Gardener and became knowledgeable of and an advocate of organic foods. She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Pat Campbell, of Mount Pleasant, a brother Michael Campbell (Rhoda), nephew Joshua and niece Kelli of Aspen, Colorado, husband, Michael, of Mount Pleasant, a daughter, Margaux Hetzman, M.D., of Louisville, Kentucky, a son (Mike’s), Sean Hetzman (Katherine), of Troy, Michigan and two grandchildren, Amelia Elizabeth Hetzman and Alex Scott Hetzman. A Private burial, not exceeding the CDC guidelines, is planned. Per her wishes, a memorial service and luncheon will be scheduled for a date yet to be determined at the Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mount Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider the Anna S.F. Lok, M.D., Hepatology Breakthrough Research Fund at the University of Michigan. You may view Belinda’s obituary online and leave a condolence or place a memorial contribution at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2020