Chapin, Belinda Jean, age 61, of Big Rapids (formerly of Blanchard), passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. Belinda was born at Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview on June 14, 1958, the daughter of William Jehiel and Jean May (Moulton) Chapin. She was raised on the family farm in Hinton Twp. When she was younger, Belinda loved playing in water. She enjoyed quiet activities including watching TV, car rides, and folding clothes. Her care givers often told the family that Belinda could fold fitted sheets faster than they could. She was happy and enjoyed her own space. Belinda had a special love for animals and enjoyed riding and working with horses at the Therapy Farm in Mt. Pleasant. Belinda will be missed by her mother Jean Chapin of Blanchard; siblings Joanna (Harvey) Nelson of Alanson, MI, Audrey DuBois of Remus, Charles (Leisa) Chapin of Blanchard, and Mary (Roger) Hall of Sumner; ten nieces and nephews and fifteen great nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at McBride Quality Care on Sherman St. in Big Rapids. Belinda was preceded in death by her father William Chapin in 1996; and two grandmothers Eva Moulton and Mabel Chapin. In accordance with the families wishes, a private service in Belinda’s memory will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Those wishing to contribute in her memory are asked to consider her mother Jean Chapin. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 18, 2019