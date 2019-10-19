|
age 51, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away October 17, 2019. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with Pastors Connie Bongard and Julie Greyerbiehl officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, and on Monday, October 21, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America Troop 604 or a veterans service organization of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Jamey was born July 31, 1968, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Ralph and Barbara (McBride) Pitts. He attended Mt. Pleasant Public Schools. Jamey proudly served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1987-1991. He married Debra Lynn Versluys on December 27, 1995, in Mt. Pleasant. Jamey worked as a resident care aide for the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital for the past 22 years. Jamey is survived by his wife Deb; children Melinda, Shay, Morgana, and Griffin; grandchildren Bailee, Noah, and Wyatt; his father Ralph; brothers Ron (Cheryl), Bert (Laura); and sister Cindy. Jamey was preceded in death by his mother Barb. To view Jamey’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 20, 2019