Benny Jay Fisher Sr. passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Ronan, MT on Thursday August 20, 2020 at the age of 82, with his daughter Rae at his side. He was born on September 17, 1937 to parents Elmer J and Dorothy Fisher in Alma, MI. Benny graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1956 and worked for Michigan Chemical. He married Carol Kosnik on January 19, 1957. Benny is survived by daughter Annette Fisher of Arlee, MT, his son Walter Fisher of Breckenridge, MI, son Howard Fisher of Muskegon, MI, daughter Rae Gillingham and her husband Shawn of Arlee, MT, daughter Elaine Phillips and her husband Barry of Checotah, OK. His sister Ruth Ellen Deline and husband Roger, brother Howard Fisher and wife Janet, sister Denise Hillard and her husband Dennis, his grandchildren Christopher Fisher and 3 children, Timothy Fisher and 2 children, Adam Fisher and Amber Foley, Benjamin Phillips and his wife Ashley, Kalieb Gillingham, Emyli Gillingham, Ashley Phillips and fianc’e Austin Roberts, Nyqolas Gillingham and his wife Brittany, Jonathon Phillips and Izyk Gillingham. His great grandchildren Rhylan Fisher, Meleah Fisher, Austin Phillips, Jase Wilks, Killian Phillips, Kaylee Phillips and Jaxyn Gillingham and Nieces and Nephews. Benny was preceded in death by his grandparents Benjamin and Stella Fisher, brother Elmer Fisher, parents Elmer J and Dorthy Fisher, wife Carol Fisher, son Benny Jay Fisher JR, grandson Andrew Fisher, granddaughter Kynsley Fisher and sister in law Cheryl Fisher. Benny also worked for Aim, Bear & Trust, Carters Excavation, Kendall English Farm and was a Constable for Jasper Township and was a Volunteer Fire Fighter in his younger years. Benny loved baseball he played on the Michigan Chemical baseball team as a Pitcher and Catcher, he enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids playing ball and tried coaching them every chance he got. He also loved riding motorcycles, camping, and deer hunting with his family. Benny loved his family and hated goodbyes and never responded with I love you he just answered yep. He was a kind and caring man and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to Covid 19 restrictions his family is postponing his memorial until Spring of 2021. They will notify family and friends at a later date of time and location.



