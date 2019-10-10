|
age 93, of Vassar passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Bay County Medical Care Facility in Essexville. A Memorial Service for Bernard will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 12, at 3 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow at the Post 3033. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Post 3033. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Bernard was born on January 31, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Walter and Mary (Pyrett) Demski. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII, serving on the USS Colorado. Bernard married June Galloway on October 24, 1987, at the Church of God in Ithaca. Bernard worked for Dow Chemical for over 35 years. He was a past member of Resurrection Life Church in St. Louis and a lifetime member of the . Bernard enjoyed bowling, camping, hunting, and loved to watch the Detroit Tigers. Bernard is survived by his children, Diane Selich of Vassar, David Demski of Mt. Pleasant, and Jane Anne Lindros of Boynton Beach, FL; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Demski of Mt. Pleasant and Tony (JoAnn) Demski of Flint; sister, Carol Bush of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, June in 2015; parents; son-in-law, John E. Miller; brothers, Frank and Ray Demski; and sister, Rose Tryon. You may view Bernard’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 11, 2019