age 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Because of the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order for all Michigan residents, a private funeral service for Bert will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Tuesday, May 26th, at 1 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Bert’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Bert was born on September 6, 1957, in Riverdale, the son of Bert and Pearl (David) Hunt. He worked for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe for many years as a maintenance man. Bert loved his Native American culture; he was always the firekeeper, enjoyed drumming, and cutting wood. Bert is survived by his children: Jessica Carrol (Nate) of Edmore; Bert Hunt III, Amanda Bennett, and Anthony (Cheyenne) Halliwill, all of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Austin, Adam, Jayden, and Paisley; brothers Frank (Ella) Hunt of Coleman, Timothy (Carol) Hunt of Saginaw, Michael (Michelle) Hunt of Mt. Pleasant; and his sister Patricia (Colin) Thrush of Alma. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, and lifelong friend and mother of his children Audrey Bennett. To view Bert’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2020.