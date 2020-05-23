Bert Hunt III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Because of the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order for all Michigan residents, a private funeral service for Bert will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral chapel. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Tuesday, May 26th, at 1 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Bert’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Bert was born on September 6, 1957, in Riverdale, the son of Bert and Pearl (David) Hunt. He worked for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe for many years as a maintenance man. Bert loved his Native American culture; he was always the firekeeper, enjoyed drumming, and cutting wood. Bert is survived by his children: Jessica Carrol (Nate) of Edmore; Bert Hunt III, Amanda Bennett, and Anthony (Cheyenne) Halliwill, all of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Austin, Adam, Jayden, and Paisley; brothers Frank (Ella) Hunt of Coleman, Timothy (Carol) Hunt of Saginaw, Michael (Michelle) Hunt of Mt. Pleasant; and his sister Patricia (Colin) Thrush of Alma. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, and lifelong friend and mother of his children Audrey Bennett. To view Bert’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved