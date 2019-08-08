|
|
age 104, of Rosebush passed into life everlasting with God our Father and Jesus our Savior on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Maplewood Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Bertha lived a life of service to others. She was devoted to her family and greatly enjoyed her role as a stay-at-home mom. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A willing volunteer, Bertha participated in local and statewide organizations. She served as President of the Michigan Association of Extension Homemakers (MAEH), and in that role she represented Michigan at the International Meeting in Perth, Australia in the 1970s. For many years Bertha was a 4-H leader and volunteer at the Isabella County Youth & Farm Fair. She was a Gray Lady volunteer at the Medical Care Facility and Central Michigan Community Hospital where she also served for a time as President of the Medical Care Auxiliary. As a long-term active member of the Rosebush Presbyterian Church, she served as Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and President of the Women’s Association. She had many interests and enjoyed golfing, growing flowers, baking, visiting the elderly and traveling, especially with KTS friends. Funeral Services for Bertha will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dana Hendershot officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Interment will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery after the luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rosebush Emergency Assistance Program, Immanuel Lutheran Church or Rosebush Presbyterian Church. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Bertha was born on January 29, 1915, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Daniel and Anna (Herkel) Mogg. She married Harold Fluharty on June 24, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Bertha is survived by her children, Herbert (Christine) Fluharty and Lynne Anne (Andrew) Wilson; daughter-in-law, Marlene "Marty" Fluharty; grandchildren, John (Coquette) Fluharty, Scot (Denelle) Fluharty, Jay Fluharty, Sandra (Robert Lee) Fluharty, Shawn (Mark) Kwilinski, Courtney Wilson, Stephanie (Nate) Buchalski, Leann (Antonio) Pantaleo, and Laura (Doug) Murray; 18 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and nieces, Cheryl England and Connie Wasserman. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (1969); son, John "Jack" Fluharty (1993); daughter, Mary Lou Foltz (1998) and great-great granddaughter, Ingrid (2017). She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Bernice McAtee and a brother, Henry “Hank” Mogg. Bertha lived most of her life in Rosebush. For the past 17 years, she made her home at Maplewood Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant. Her family deeply appreciates the loving care and friendship she received from the Maplewood staff, fellow residents, the Care Team of Hospice and Carole Ford of Rosebush. You may view Bertha’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2019