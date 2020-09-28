1/1
Joseph Barton and Bertha Littie Cross both of Blànchard 87 and 82 passed away Sept 17 and Sept 20, respectively. Surviving are their sons Terence Barton(Carrie) Cross and Mark Steven (Gloria) Cross. Brothers Charles (Marcia) Cross and David (Beverly) Cross. They were preceded in death by their son Christopher Alan Cross and daughter Kelli Marie Cross. They have 10 grandchildren,11greatgrands and 1 great great grandson. Joseph was a veteran of the armed services and went on to work for Kellogg's as a supervisor for 30 years. He retired and with Bertha moved to Blànchard. Bertha also retired from Kellogg's company of Battle Creek. Joseph enjoyed hunting and fishing whereas Bertha enjoyed gardening and canning. Both loved family above all. Joseph and Bertha were both long time members of the Vestaburg congregation of Jehovah's witnesses. On Oct 13, the couple would have been married 64 years.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
