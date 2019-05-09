|
Of Alma, formerly of Houghton Lake, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Masonic Pathways, just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on May 26, 1919 in Alma the daughter of James and Lucinda (Godwin) Smith. She married Lloyd Tanner on January 12, 1936 in Merrill. Bessie worked for Total Petroleum in Alma for 17 years, as the supervisor of the credit department, retiring in 1974. Upon retirement she moved to Houghton Lake until returning in Alma in 2004. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, watching game shows, word search puzzles and trips to the casino. She was a past member of the Elks, Eagles and VFW Auxiliary. Bessie is survived by two daughters, Shirley Grover of Alma, Betty Jane Graham of Houghton Lake; five grandchildren, Lloyd (Kathy) Grover, Shari (John) Lyons, Tami (Jim) Bailey, Tim Ritchey, Todd (Deb) Ritchey; 13 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gordon (Melissa) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd and seven brothers and sisters. A cremation has taken place with interment to be held in Riverside Cemetery, Alma at a later date. A memorial lunch will be held at the Pine River Township Hall on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12-3 pm with a time for sharing memories to begin at noon. Those wishing to express a memorial for the family, please consider memorial donations to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Bessie’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on May 10, 2019