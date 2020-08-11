age 89, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant under the care of Elara Hospice. Due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions by executive order, a Private Funeral Service for Betty will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 15, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Julie Winklepleck officiating. Interment will follow in Denver Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a public gathering the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant or Elara Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Betty was born on November 3, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Cecil and Catherine (Haller) Weaver. She married Arthur Wiltse, Jr. on October 14, 1950, in Saginaw. Betty loved caring for others. She operated a daycare for years and took care of the elderly while she was living in Texas. Betty also worked as the manager of the Broadway Theater for many years. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church on River Road. Betty was an avid drawer, sewer, baker, and gardener. Betty is survived by her children, Diane (Vincent) Napolitano of Clinton Township, Charlene (John) Huguelet of Mt. Pleasant, Arthur Wiltse of Grand Prairie, TX, and Allen (Kelly) Wiltse of Justin, TX; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Joe) Sperry of Sanger, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Wiltse, Jr. on November 11, 1998; parents; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. You may view Betty’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.