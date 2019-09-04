|
born November 22, 1927, went home to be with the Lord, September 1, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, lovingly surrounded by her children. Betty was born in Borderland, West Virginia to the late Alfred and Sarah (Barton) Webb. Twice widowed, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Proctor Sparks and John Carey and eight siblings. Betty was a longtime employee of Thornton’s Family Store of Kermit, West Virginia and a faithful member the East Kermit Church of God. Betty enjoyed her Faith, Family and Friends and reading her bible. She also enjoyed working puzzles and was an avid reader. For the past five plus years, Betty enjoyed her Green Acres Assisted Living friends and family in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Betty is survived by her 4 children, daughters, Lois Urban (Dana), Joyce Sammons (Sheldon), Jeanie Hatcher (Bill), son, John Carey (Sheri), her beloved youngest sister, Mary Lou Parsley, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mullin’s Family Funeral Home in Warfield, KY., with visitation from 11 to 1 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. You may view Betty’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 5, 2019