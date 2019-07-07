|
Betty Johnson, 93, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Rosebush Manor. A Funeral Mass for Betty will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant and Deacon Larry Fussman assisting. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery and a luncheon will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy Foundation or Rosebush Manor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. Betty was born August 4, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Ann (Carey) Powell. Betty graduated as Valedictorian of her class at Sacred Heart Academy in 1943 and went on to work as a receptionist at Leonard Pipe Line. On August 2, 1947, she married Charles Johnson at Sacred Heart Church and together raised seven children. She helped Charlie operate Charlie's businesses for a number of years before receiving her real estate license in 1970 through the University of Michigan. Betty opened the first woman-owned real estate agency in Mount Pleasant with two partners, Donna Murphy and Diane Morey. Betty retired as a broker after a successful and fulfilling 22 year career. Betty was actively involved in Sacred Heart Academy and Church, both a great passion for her. She served on the school board and was a charter member of the Sacred Heart Academy Foundation. Betty was a member of the ladies auxiliary at Central Michigan Community Hospital and she and Charlie also were dedicated volunteers for the Commission On Aging, delivering for Meals On Wheels. Betty enjoyed playing cards, traveling, Irish music, dancing, gardening and most of all family. Many wonderful memories were made on Pine street and at the cottage on Eight Point Lake - a center of family fun for many years. She and Charlie instilled a deep sense of love, loyalty and laughter into their children and they modeled it well through the close relationships with their own siblings and parents. Betty spent her last years at Rosebush Manor where she made many friends and enjoyed outstanding care. Betty is survived by seven children, Tim (Jan) Johnson of Grand Rapids, Bill Johnson of Grosse Pointe Park, John (Suzie) Johnson of Okemos, Pat Johnson of Lake Isabella, Anne Smith of Farwell, Jane (Phil) Milan of Charlevoix, and Kathleen Johnson of Traverse City; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Jean Powell and June Powell, both of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles in 2011; grandson, Cash in 2002; and siblings, Max Gaudard, Margaret Jackson, Mary Margaret Powell, Tom Powell, Jerry Powell, and Jim Powell.
Published in Morning Sun on July 8, 2019