age 87, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. Funeral Services for Betty will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday, February 21, at 12 p.m. with Pastor Dana Hendershot officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery following the luncheon. The family will receive friends at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and the church. Betty was born on July 18, 1932, in Weidman, the daughter Melvin and Lillie (Smith) Gross. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School's class of 1950. Betty married Melvin Funnell on February 12, 1951. Betty and Melvin had 5 loving children together. Melvin preceded Betty in death in 1996. She was remarried to Fred Koenig in 2003, who also preceded her in death in 2013. Betty worked as a emergency room aide and various positions for 20 years at Central Michigan Community Hospital. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and volunteered at the Isabella Child Development Center Thrift Shop for over 15 years. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and quilting, often donating quilts to a good cause. Betty is survived by her 5 children, Christine (Calvin) Johnson of Beaverton, Larry (Sandy) Funnell of Mt. Pleasant, Bonnie (Jan) Farmer of Farmington, Gary Funnell, and Peggy Funnell, both of Mt. Pleasant; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Marty) Gross of Essexville; sister, Peggy (Jim Mania) Fussman of Grand Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Funnel; husband, Fred Koenig; parents; sister, Kathleen Dent; and brother, Joseph Gross. The family requests that if Betty made a quilt for you, please bring it to the church to display during the service. You may view Betty’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 19, 2020