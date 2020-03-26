|
|
age 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids. A Memorial Service for Betty will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elara Hospice or Alderson-Broaddus University. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Betty was born on July 20, 1943, in Washington DC, the daughter of Marvin and Clemmie Jo (Frost) Prewitt. Betty met her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Lester Rulong at Alderson-Broaddus College in Philippi, W. Va. They were married Nov. 26, 1966 in Union, N.J. Betty worked as the administrative assistant to the president of the American Baseball Coaches Association for 19 years, before retirement. Betty is survived by her daughter, Holly (Nick) Troyer; grandchildren, Connor, Abigail, Zoe, and Rory Campbell, and Madison Rulong; sister, June and John Mosher, their children and spouses, and their grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2017, and son, Jeffrey in 2011. You may view Betty’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2020