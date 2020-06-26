age 92, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. A Private Graveside Service for Betty will be at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, or Shriner’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Betty, the daughter of Melvin and Lillian (Miller) Truax, was born on March 31, 1928, in Allegan, Michigan. She was the third of five children. She married Ernest Wolters August 23, 1947, in a Garden Wedding in Gobles Michigan. Betty was an accomplished seamstress and knitter; she volunteered in Scouts (Cub, Brownies and Girl Scouts); she served as the Financial Secretary for the United Methodist Churches in both Otsego and Mt. Pleasant and was extremely active in the church in her earlier years. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and always made one feel welcome in her home. Betty is survived by her children: Ernest Lynn (Valerie) Wolters and Linda (Rob) Louisell, both of Mt. Pleasant; 5 grandchildren, Tim (MaryAnn) Wolters of Mt. Pleasant, Chris (April) Wolters of Livonia, Amy Wolters of Grand Rapids, Dave Louisell (Gina Schmidt) of Mt. Pleasant, and Dan (Liz) Louisell of Jenison; 11 great-grandchildren: David, Megan, Chase, Brooklyn and Shelby Wolters, and Megan, Olive, Henry, Mitchel and Violet Louisell; and one sister, Donna Hotchkiss of Allegan. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Wolters on May 1, 2011; her parents; and her three sisters, Maxine, Barbara, and Shirley. You may view Betty’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.