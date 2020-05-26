Age 85, of Elwell passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She was born April 16, 1935 in Osceola Township the daughter of Jesse T. and Leota H. Smith. She grew up in the Evart area and graduated from Evart High School in 1953. Betty married Donald Gardner on June 20, 1953 and they moved to St. Louis, Michigan in 1967. She retired from Florida in 1997 and moved back to the Elwell area. She attended Murphy’s Cosmetology School in Alma and worked as a cosmetologist for 21 years in her own home, before retiring from the Jewelry Department at JC Penney’s in 1997. She was a member of the St. Louis First United Methodist Church and involved in their Women’s Circle. Betty is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald of Elwell, three sons, Dennis (Susan) Gardner, Gary (Pamela) Gardner, Bruce (Jane) Gardner; four grandchildren, Daniel (Marisa) Gardner, Caitlin (Ruben) Aviles, Kyle (Tara) Gardner, Kala (Chris) Sivertsen; her siblings, Ann Pattee, Ruth Fisher and Paul Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Bob Smith, Jean Elder, Larry Smith and an infant brother. Per Betty’s wishes, cremation has taken place with interment to be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, 531 N. State St. Alma, Michigan. In following with the Governor’s executive orders, visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Please practice social distancing, and wear face coverings when possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, St. Louis or the American Heart Association. To view Betty’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2020.