Beverlee Ann "Bev" Post age 87, of St. Louis, MI passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a long illness. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, St. Louis on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 P.M., with Thomas Bunting, grandson officiating. Visitation will be held for 1 hour prior to the service. Bev was born in St. Louis, MI on September 10, 1931 to Harold and Gladys (Ellsworth) Barker. She graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1949, and then attended Bronson Methodist Hospital - Western Michigan University where she received her Nursing Degree in 1952. Bev married Richard "Dick" Post on July 18, 1952 at the First United Methodist Church in St. Louis. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his death in 2018. After their wedding, they moved to Wichita Falls, TX where he was stationed in the United States Air Force for 4 years. Upon Dick's discharge, they moved back to St. Louis where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Bev worked as a part-time nurse at Alma Hospital. She later worked at St. Louis Public Schools as a School Nurse for 12 years, and then was a home health care nurse for Gratiot Home Care until she retired. Bev enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing. Her afghans are treasured and she kept the Gratiot Community Hospital supplied with knitted baby caps for the newborn unit. In their retirement, Dick and Bev enjoyed traveling, time at their cottage on Higgins Lake, and spending winters in Orange Beach, AL. She loved to can the bounty from the large garden they planted each summer. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, St. Louis. Bev is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dick Post. She is survived by her children: Tom (Ann) Post of Traverse City; Jim (Mary) Post of St. Louis; Dave (Diana) Post of Ithaca; Sue (Tom) Godbold of Alma; Steve (Gail) Post of Mt. Pleasant; and John (Pam) Post of St. Louis. She has 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Warwick Living Center and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate and dedicated care of Bev. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made in the name of Beverlee Post to Warwick Living Center, 842 W. Warwick Dr., Alma, MI 48801 or to Heartland Hospice for the Memorial Fund, 1627 E. Broomfield St., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858 (www.heartlandhospicefund.org). The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on June 26, 2019