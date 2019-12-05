|
|
Beverly Jean (Tootie) Loomis passed away December 4, 2019 at Woodland Hospice with her family by her side. Tootie was born December 5, 1935 to William and Gladys (King) Lowther in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Chuck) McCune, Cindy (Dave) Edwards, Chris (Jackie) Loomis, Cliff Loomis, Carrie (Paul) Winn. She is predeceased by her daughter Casee (Tim) Sackett in 2012 and her husband LeRoy (Bum) Loomis in 2015. Tootie was always proud of her grandchildren, Katie (Jesse) Eisenberger, Chase McCune, Matthew (Becky) Loomis, Colton Loomis, Dylan Edwards, Cody Loomis, Caleb Loomis, Wyatt Sackett, Rayce Sackett and Lane Winn. Her great-grandchildren added a spark to her life, Gunner, Gauge and Mae Eisenberger and Emma, Ava and Charli McCune. Tootie is predeceased by her five sisters and brother-in-laws, Evelyn (Frank) Conners, Shirley (Menzo) Chapman, Geraldine (Stan) Sheredy, Barbara (Tom) Pappas and Mary Lou (Bill) Zimmerman. Tootie retired from the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center in 1992. Her retirement years were full of family and friends. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities, traveling, golf and playing cards. She loved spending time bargain hunting at thrift shops and garage sales. Tootie was a elections clerk for Seville Township elections for many years. Reading was a passion for her and she enjoyed quilting and was an accomplished artist. Tootie enjoyed spending time each summer with friends and family at Coldwater Lake and spending time in the Upper Peninsula at the Loomis Cabin was something she looked forward to. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Alma Elks Lodge 1400, 610 W. Warwick Dr., Alma, from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Seville Township Library, 6734 N. Lumberjack Road, Riverdale, MI 48877. Interment at Sibley Cemetery, Elwell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 6, 2019