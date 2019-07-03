Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Bianca Sue Nieto


1995 - 2019
Bianca Sue Nieto Obituary
age 24, of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly June 29, 2019, at her home. A Memorial Service for Bianca will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. Bianca was born January 4, 1995, in Flint, the daughter of Robin and Vivian Nieto. She was a descendant of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and was talented in creating beadwork pieces. Bianca worked summer concerts at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. She previously had worked in housekeeping at the Holiday Inn. Bianca loved spending time with her family and socializing with others. She enjoyed walking her dog “Bella”. Bianca liked Pokémon, traveling, and listening to music. Bianca is survived by her father, Robin Nieto of East Lansing; her brother, Basil Naganashe of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Angela Nieto “Danny Logan” of Mt. Pleasant, Marcine (Dominick) Shaffer of Ithaca, and Theresa Jackson of Mt. Pleasant; aunts, Karen Naganashe of Mt. Pleasant and Terrie (Ricky) Stevison of Cleveland; uncle, Dennis (Beth) Nieto of Perry; nieces and nephews, Sharon, Miigian, Aiden, Charles, Blaze, Kijate, Angela, and Jovilyn; and cousins Justin Nieto and Jordan Nieto. Bianca was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Nieto; grandparents, Sharon and Basil Naganashe and David and Rose Nieto. You may view Bianca’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on July 4, 2019
