|
|
Age 77, of Alma passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born June 6, 1941 in Corinth, Mississippi the daughter of William Taft and Jewell D. (Talley) White. She was a 1959 graduate of Pontiac High School and married David Peters on December 20, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Pontiac. Billie worked as a nurse at Alma College for 6 years and would later continue working, caring for others, at Gratiot Community Hospital, Masonic Home and Community Mental Health. She was a great cook and enjoyed reading. She loved being in her flower gardens and received an award from the Alma Gardening Club in 2015 for her beautiful gardens. She attended Trinity Church in Alma for many years. Billie is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Peters, her children, Deborah (Craig Martinez) Peters, David (Shelie) Peters and Danny Peters, six grandchildren, Jordan and Julia Martinez, Christopher and Andrew Peters, Connor and Caitlin Peters and a sister, Nancy Kitchen. She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Catherine Joyce Peters, two brothers and two sisters. Funeral services will be held on April 2, 2019 at 11 am at Trinity Church with Pastors Jeff England and Carl Cecil officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in White Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, please consider Billie’s favorite charity, s. The families wishes to extend a special thank you to all those that have helped care for Billie, especially the staff of U of M Hospital and Masonic Pathways. To view Billie’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 29, 2019