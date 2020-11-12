Bob Burtch went home to Jesus on November 6, 2020. Bob was born on November 30, 1931. Bob leaves behind his dear wife, Agnes of 49 years, two sons: Dr. Joseph R. Burtch, Gary (Marjory) Burtch, two daughters: Brenda (Brian) Jacques, Shelley (Jeff) Hyde, two step daughters: Christie (Mike) Ryan, Sandy Snow and many grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Hiram Jack & Norma Burtch, brother Donald & Wilma Burtch, sister Geraldine and Martin Witt and step-son, Curt Snow. Bob’s love of his life was his wife, Agnes. They were married on June 25, 1971. Their love was one that everyone dreams of in a marriage. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a retiree of 30 years service at General Motors. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was instrumental in forming The Marion Springs Conservation Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob’s memory to Heartland Hospice of Mount Pleasant, Michigan or to The Living Hope Lutheran Church in Farwell, Michigan. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell, Michigan.



