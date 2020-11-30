1/1
Bonnie Belle (McIntyre) Reed
Bonnie Reed, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home. She was born August 18, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, daughter of the late James Ernest and Alma Emily (Quint) McIntyre. She was the eldest of 11 children. She married Charles Eugene Reed on April 9, 1955, in Grandville, Michigan and they moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1971. Bonnie was employed by Mt. Pleasant Public Schools where she taught elementary education at Fancher School for 25 years. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and basketmaking. Bonnie is survived by two sons, Sidney Reed of Mt. Pleasant and Mark Reed of Lansing; four grandchildren, Colby, Ethan, Kathryn, and Hope; seven brothers, Jack (Elaine) McIntyre, Gordon (Bonnie) McIntyre, Michael (Jan) McIntyre, Thomas (Nancy) McIntyre, Theodore (Jane) McIntyre, David (Susan) McIntyre, and Daniel (Karen) McIntyre; one sister, Donna Nagelkirk; in-laws, Rose McIntyre and Wes Vandermolen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Reed in 2017; daughter, Susan Reed; brother, James McIntyre; and sister, Sandra Vandermolen. Bonnie will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the charity of choice. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
