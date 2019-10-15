|
Bonnie Kampf, 90, of Rosebush, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare. She was born March 15, 1929, in Rochester, Michigan, daughter of the late Henry and Delila (Jenkins) Bower. She grew up near Delwin on her parents' farm and lived with other families while attending high school and beauty school. She married Hurley Kampf on December 29, 1948, at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Rosebush. They farmed and raised six children together. Bonnie was a wonderful cook and baker. She belonged to the Isabella County Extension Group, Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Charles Altar Society, CMCH Grey Ladies, and worked on elections. Bonnie was an avid square dancer with Hurley and belonged to two clubs. Her hobbies included reading, knitting, traveling, painting, and gardening. Making sure her family was taken care of was most important to her. Hurley and Bonnie were always together, they shared their triumphs with humility and tragedies with faith that a better day would come. Bonnie is survived by her five children, Matthew (Deb) Kampf, Michael (Pam) Kampf, Mark (Cheryl) Kampf, Monica (Dave) Carroll, and Myron (Linda) Kampf, all of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; three siblings, Anthony Bower, Terry Bower, and Gary (Linda) Bower; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hurley in 2012; son, Murray in 1975; infant sister, Gladys; and siblings, Virgilene Owens, Ruth Bower, and Daniel Bower. A Funeral Mass for Bonnie will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, at St. Henry's Catholic Church with Father Peter Nwokoye as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Henry Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 16, 2019