Bonnie K. Yates; age 77 of Manistique, formerly of Shepherd passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Wildwoods Assisted Living in Corunna. Bonnie was born February 19, 1943 the daughter of John and Ila (Walton) Dangler. Bonnie married Dick Yates on August 17, 1963 who preceded her in 2010. She was a CMU graduate who was a CPA and worked for various businesses, companies, and locals with accounting, book keeping, and tax preparation for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, nature, canning food, and was known for her relish and jam. Bonnie especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. Bonnie is survived by 2 children Christopher Yates of Mt. Pleasant and Tina (Jeff) Tuller of Owosso; 6 grandchildren Coreena, Keenen, and Lily Yates and Ila, Luke, and Cora Tuller; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie is preceded by both her parents, husband Dick, and brothers Richard, Gary, Bernard, and Dwight Dangler. The family will be holding a private graveside service on Friday, May 29 at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Shepherd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



