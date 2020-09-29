1/1
Bradley Darrell Cowen
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley Cowen, 23, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. He was born February 9, 1997, in Lake Forest, IL, son of Darrell Charles Cowen and Teressa Dalynn (Nance) Cowen. He attended Chippewa Hills High School where he was passionate about playing football. He enjoyed working with his dad in the automotive shop. Bradley enjoyed playing cards, but more than anything he loved spending time with his friends and family. Brad and his sister’s favorite saying was, “My sister’s protector, because of her I will not fall. My brother’s keeper, for him I’d risk it all.” He received his diploma from Oasis High School in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his mother, Teressa Cowen of Mt. Pleasant; father, Darrell Cowen of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Christian Cowen of Mt. Pleasant; maternal grandmother, Mary Pickelman of Mt. Pleasant; maternal grandfather, Bill Nance of Germfask; aunts and uncles, Christine Nance of Alanson, Scott (Kris) Nance of Germfask, Debbie (Bill) Sorenson of Dickson, TN, Diane Cowen of Kenosha, WI, and Dennis (Sandy) Cowen of Beach Park, IL; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Brian and Joyce Sorenson; and his uncle, David Cowen. Bradley’s funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Middaugh of Maranatha Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Hall Foundation, 704 Emmet St., Petoskey MI 49770. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral
12:00 PM
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved