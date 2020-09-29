Bradley Cowen, 23, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. He was born February 9, 1997, in Lake Forest, IL, son of Darrell Charles Cowen and Teressa Dalynn (Nance) Cowen. He attended Chippewa Hills High School where he was passionate about playing football. He enjoyed working with his dad in the automotive shop. Bradley enjoyed playing cards, but more than anything he loved spending time with his friends and family. Brad and his sister’s favorite saying was, “My sister’s protector, because of her I will not fall. My brother’s keeper, for him I’d risk it all.” He received his diploma from Oasis High School in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his mother, Teressa Cowen of Mt. Pleasant; father, Darrell Cowen of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Christian Cowen of Mt. Pleasant; maternal grandmother, Mary Pickelman of Mt. Pleasant; maternal grandfather, Bill Nance of Germfask; aunts and uncles, Christine Nance of Alanson, Scott (Kris) Nance of Germfask, Debbie (Bill) Sorenson of Dickson, TN, Diane Cowen of Kenosha, WI, and Dennis (Sandy) Cowen of Beach Park, IL; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Brian and Joyce Sorenson; and his uncle, David Cowen. Bradley’s funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Middaugh of Maranatha Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harbor Hall Foundation, 704 Emmet St., Petoskey MI 49770. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com